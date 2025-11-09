Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,399 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $286.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.