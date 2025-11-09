Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,790 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $205,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 710.8% in the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,520.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 152,037 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

