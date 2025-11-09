Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $271,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.13.

NYSE CLS opened at $322.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

