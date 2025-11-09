Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $342.44 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,318,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $342,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CP opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

