Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,143,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393,976 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $431,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,477,000 after purchasing an additional 750,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,475,000 after purchasing an additional 702,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after buying an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 129.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after buying an additional 208,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 97.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 414,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,620,000 after buying an additional 205,306 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:TRI opened at $137.57 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $136.28 and a one year high of $218.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.