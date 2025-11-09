Aviva PLC Has $46.35 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $46,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,556,000 after buying an additional 324,340 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.9%

WPM stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

