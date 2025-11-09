Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $721.01 Million Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,796,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for 2.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $721,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.