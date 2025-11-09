Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 545,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $151,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

