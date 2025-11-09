Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $50,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

