Aviva PLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $51,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.54 and a 200-day moving average of $545.08. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

