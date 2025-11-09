Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,420 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $48,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

