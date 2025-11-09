Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $52,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $262.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day moving average is $215.06. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $373,464.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,561.25. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 880,647 shares of company stock worth $203,522,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

