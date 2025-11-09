Aviva PLC Buys 13,764 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $67,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $843.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $758.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $851.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

