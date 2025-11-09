Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $58,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

