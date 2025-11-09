Aviva PLC Purchases 9,121 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $64,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in PDD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.82.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

