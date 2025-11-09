5,085 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.38.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $301.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

