Aviva PLC Buys 87,237 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $70,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 49.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 912,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 315,599 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 110,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.