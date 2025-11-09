Aviva PLC Has $55.36 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Aviva PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.