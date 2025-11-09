Aviva PLC Buys 11,326 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $62,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
