Aviva PLC Purchases 151,424 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $74,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,733 shares of company stock worth $4,541,791 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

