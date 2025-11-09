Aviva PLC Buys 112,305 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $80,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7%

ENB stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.02%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.