Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

