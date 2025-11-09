10,178 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on POST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Post Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.51 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

