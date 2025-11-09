Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.54. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.