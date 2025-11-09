Head-To-Head Review: Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -8.58% -5.65% -3.75% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phoenix New Media and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00 ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and ITV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $724.75 million 0.04 -$7.45 million ($0.72) -3.22 ITV $4.46 billion 0.89 $521.38 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Summary

ITV beats Phoenix New Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

