Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. Sandisk has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion and a PE ratio of -412.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Further Reading

