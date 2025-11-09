Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) vs. Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Critical Review

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharma-Bio Serv and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Covey 1 0 2 0 2.33

Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.31%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Franklin Covey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $9.51 million 1.30 -$780,000.00 ($0.01) -53.75 Franklin Covey $279.94 million 0.67 $23.40 million $0.24 61.75

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -0.91% -0.68% -0.56% Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

