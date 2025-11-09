Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $7.48 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $211.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.