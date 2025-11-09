Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. ASE Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 233,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASX. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

