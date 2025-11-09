Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 9,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.16 and had previously closed at $9.2340.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Trading Down 1.0%

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. This represents a yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.