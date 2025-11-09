Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5,058.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.64 and a 52 week high of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

