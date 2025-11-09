Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $8.25. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.40 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 145.62%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a yield of 424.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

