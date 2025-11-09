Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $9.36 Million Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 382,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. HP makes up 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.