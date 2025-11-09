Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 149.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

Avnet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

