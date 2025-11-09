John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112 shares.The stock last traded at $36.1050 and had previously closed at $36.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

