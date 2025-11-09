9,893 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $539.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $555.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.21. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of -453.62, a P/E/G ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

