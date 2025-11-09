Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 256,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 81,650 shares.The stock last traded at $62.0050 and had previously closed at $62.13.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

