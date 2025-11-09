Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,400,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 670,975 shares of company stock valued at $239,834,203. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
