Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,400,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 670,975 shares of company stock valued at $239,834,203. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

