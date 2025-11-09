Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,005 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Acco Brands worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Acco Brands by 89.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acco Brands by 29.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,911,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,288,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 108,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acco Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $310.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. Acco Brands Corporation has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.43.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

