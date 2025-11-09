Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -886.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.