Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. $ASPS Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,289,164 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.28% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $13,442,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 349,028 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 306.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.33. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

