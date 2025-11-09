First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,824 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 355,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.38. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.57 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

