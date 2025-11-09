Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $317.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

