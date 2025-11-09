Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.5556.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Coupang has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,237,061 over the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 343.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,786,000 after buying an additional 22,147,432 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Coupang by 101.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,186,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,127,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

