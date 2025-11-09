First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,803 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. $LAKE

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.93% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 85.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 91,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 157,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

