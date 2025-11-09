Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 347.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,991,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTES opened at $101.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.