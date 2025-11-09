Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 850,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

