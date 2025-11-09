Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI Position Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,721,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 195,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $85,568.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,486,879. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

