First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 177,955 AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $826,829.25. Following the sale, the director owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055. This represents a 99.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,782 shares of company stock worth $2,292,049. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.40 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

