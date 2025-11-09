Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

